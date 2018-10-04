Hawke's Bay police are scouring a Te Haroto address as they search for Napier man Alex Latimer, who has been missing for nearly a week.

Yesterday, police carried out search warrants at addresses at Te Haroto, off the Napier-Taupo SH5 highway and Napier.

Police said the Te Haroto address will be the focus of an extensive search and examination in the coming week.

As a result of the investigation, two men, aged 26 and 24 have been charged with assault.

They are appearing in Hastings District Court today with further charges likely.

Mr Latimer, 30 of Napier, was last seen at the Bayview BP service station at 1:25am on Sunday.

Police believe he was on his way to the Te Haroto area on State Highway 5.

His white 2000 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration ZE8110, was located burnt out at 8am in Omaranui Road, Napier on Monday 1 October.

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of Mr Latimer's vehicle between Te Haroto and Omaranui Road, Napier between Sunday and 8am on Monday.

They are encouraged to call the investigation team on 06 831 0955 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.