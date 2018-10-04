A man has been sent to prison for his part in the shooting of a Wellington taxi driver.

Dylan Nuku was sentenced to seven years in prison when he appeared in the High Court at Wellington this morning.

He shot driver Alem Tessema in the shoulder in Miramar last November.

Earlier this year the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Today's sentence also includes several other charges relating to separate offences in the weeks before the shooting.

These include shoplifting, intimidation and breaching release conditions.

Justice Helen Cull told Nuku the victim still suffered pain as a result of the injury, had trouble with heavy lifting and continued to receive physiotherapy.

"He was a taxi driver for almost 15 years. Your offending has stopped him pursuing that occupation and this has caused financial strain to him and his family.

"He has suffered psychologically as a result of this incident, he's lost his confidence and now feels unsafe living in Wellington."

Cull said from reading Nuku's apology letter to the victim it was evident he had expressed genuine remorse.

She said Nuku came from a very disadvantaged background after being born in prison and had several previous convictions.

"You are establishing a pattern of committing serious violent offences."

Nuku was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2015 and has been treated by mental health services on and off since then.

During sentencing he was also ordered to pay the cost of the taxi fare, which was $45.