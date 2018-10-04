The man accused of murdering Lynace Parakuka last month can now be named.

Name suppression lapsed for Jason Wiremu Poihipi this morning at his appearance in the High Court at Rotorua.

He appeared before Justice Mathew Downs via audio-visual link.

Poihipi, 19, hung his head throughout the appearance and refused to look into the camera even when asked to to help his lawyer identify him.

The public gallery was almost full.

Poihipi has had interim name suppression since his arrest on September 10.

This was requested by police as they were still investigating the case.

Rotorua police launched a homicide investigation into the death of Parakuka, 22, after her body was found on the St Michael's Catholic School field on September 7.

Parakuka was the mother of a young daughter, who she described on social media as her "everything".

St Michael's Catholic School principal Kristina Crouch said last month the board of trustees were both "shocked and saddened" at the event.

Poihipi was remanded into custody without plea and will reappear for a case review hearing in December.

His trial is set down for September 2019.