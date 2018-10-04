An Invercargill baby has been hospitalised with serious injuries and police believe the injuries are non-accidental.

The baby which is only 5-weeks-old has been flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland in a serious condition.

Police are speaking to the baby's family but would also like to hear from anyone else who had information that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, please call Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers.

More to come.