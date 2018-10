The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Waiheke Island last night after a girl swallowed a coin.

The helicopter flew to Onetangi about 7.50pm to assist the girl, who had difficulty breathing after swallowing a 50c coin.

"She initially had difficulty breathing and talking, but her parents managed to make her vomit and clear her airway," an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said.

The girl was flown to Starship Hospital in a moderate condition.