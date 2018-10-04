It's good news to wake up to today with most in the country starting off with fine weather that looks set to continue through to the weekend.

However, the West Coast has drawn the short straw again with exposed areas under showers for most of the day and into the weekend, MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

"There are a couple of fronts coming up the country but the feature is weaker than usual, especially what we have seen in the last couple of weeks.

"We are situated under a belt of high pressure, hanging over the whole country. and that is quashing the bad weather from the fronts."

Exposed areas on the West Coast would have showers through the day.

Some light morning rain on the east coast was also expected but would clear quickly.

"The front has now just passed over Kaikōura and will slow over the Cook Strait. It will ease the further north it goes."

The front would reach the North Island by this evening, losing power as it moved north bringing some showers to Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

Looking forward to the weekend, a belt of high pressure helps to keep things calmer with a mostly fine weekend. Watch out for scattered showers in a few places though!https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1

^Tui pic.twitter.com/M3PROEHtZ4 — MetService (@MetService) October 4, 2018

"As the front marches to the North Island there may be some showers and light stuff in the morning, Hawke's Bay, unfortunately, will have a bit of a mucky start on Saturday."

"Most people are less likely to have wet conditions. It is a nice weekend and it's a good one for the school holidays."

Your weather

Whangarei: Fine, but some morning cloud or fog. Light winds.

High 19C Low 10C

Auckland: Fine, but some morning cloud or fog. Light winds.

High 20C Low 10C

Tauranga: Fine. Light winds or afternoon sea breezes.

High 20C Low 10C

Whanganui: Cloudy at times. Westerlies, dying out this evening.

High 18C Low 8C

Napier: Fine. Light winds or afternoon sea breezes.

High 19C Low 10C

Wellington: Fine then clouding over this afternoon followed by a few evening showers. Northerly turns southerly this evening.

High 16C Low 10C

Christchurch: Cloudy. A few light showers, clearing evening and southerlies dying.

High 13C Low 5C

Dunedin: Becoming fine this morning. Light westerlies.

High 15C Low 6C

Invercargill: Showers developing this morning. Westerlies.

High 12C Low 4C