Kāpiti Police are putting a call out to the public for information following a collision between a car and cyclist on Wednesday night.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the collision on Raumati Rd, Paraparaumu around 6pm.

The cyclist suffered moderate injuries but was now recovering at home, a police spokesperson said.

"The driver left the scene in the car, which is described as a blue or green hatchback, similar to a Toyota Starlet," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to get in touch by phoning Kāpiti Police on (04) 296 6800.

"Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."