A driver who allegedly led police on two pursuits in one day in Rotorua has been arrested and will face court tomorrow.

A driver allegedly failed to stop for police around 8.50am today and was pursued again at 2.30pm, but police abandoned both chases, police said tonight in a statement.

The police's statement said the driver allegedly failed to stop for police in the Brent Rd area and a short pursuit was started, but abandoned in Morey St.

"The same vehicle was seen again around 2.30pm on Te Ngae Rd, Owhata, and the man failed to stop for police when requested," a police spokesperson said in the statement.

"The man drove across a median barrier, and also attempted to drive the vehicle straight towards a police officer who was laying road spikes.

"Police abandoned the pursuit due to the man's manner of driving."

A 31-year-old man has been arrested tonight at a private address in Rotorua and charged with failing to stop and unlawfully being in a motor vehicle. He will appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

Further charges are likely, the spokesperson said.