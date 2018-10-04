Auckland emergency service crews are responding to a person becoming stuck near a creek in Henderson this evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John and the police are on the scene on the corner of Great North Rd and Henderson Valley Rd.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton told the Herald they received a call at 7.11pm and are currently on the scene with other emergency service crews.

A police spokeswoman said "it appears someone has become stuck and is being assisted".

A member of the public told the Herald when he drove past ambulance staff were pointing towards the creek but he didn't know what for.