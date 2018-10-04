National says the Government needs to keep well briefed on increasing tensions in the South China Sea especially with a New Zealand frigate taking part in a naval exercise there soon.

Defence spokesman and former defence minister Mark Mitchell said it was important for New Zealand to be involved in activities such as Exercise Bersama Lima, in the Five Power Defence Arrangement (FPDA), with Australia, Britain, Malaysia and Singapore.

But with growing tensions in the South China Sea – including an incident this week involving China and the US – the Government needed a clear understanding of all the geo-political issues.

"We need to know that and we need to understand very carefully what the nature of the exercise is and where it is going to be conducted," Mitchell told the Herald.

New Zealand Defence Force issued a statement two weeks ago saying the frigate Te Mana would be taking part in the Exercise Bersma Lima in Malaysia and Singapore involving air, naval and land forces in the FPDA.

It would be taking part in the exercise during a five-month engagement through the Asia Pacific that would take in three countries, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Tensions have risen in the South China Sea this week with angry exchanges between the US and China over a near collision.

The Pentagon said a Chinese destroyer came within 41m of the USS Decatur when sailing near reefs claimed as Chinese territory and the US ship had to manoeuvre to prevent a collision.

China accused the US of threatening it sovereignty and security.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis cancelled a planned trip to Beijing and China refused a request by the US to make a port visit to Hong Kong.

New Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne was quoted in The Australian this week as announcing that the Bersama Lima exercise would be partly held in the South China Sea.

It also said that Australia confirmed last week it was planning naval exercises with France in disputed waters.

Mark Mitchell said the New Zealand Government should be consulted if it was exercising in or near disputed areas, and it should inform related parties.

When he was Defence Minister and Te Kaha offered to assist the USS Nimitz strike group after the USS Fitzgerald was disabled in an accident, New Zealand had informed China.

"The expectations were that if we have got our Defence Force personnel deployed into areas that are adjoining other countries economic zones or sovereign areas or contested areas, then as a matter of courtesy we would inform them and let them know.

"We informed China we would be conducting freedom of navigation exercises in the South China Sea – supporting our coalition partner who had lost a destroyer as part of the USS Nimitz strike group."

Asked if he thought New Zealand had got closer to Australia and the United States under the Coalition Government, Mitchell said there was no dispute that in the defence policy paper that Defence Minister Ron Mark released in July that the Government had hardened its language and position against China.

"There was definitely a change in direction there. Where that has been generated from and why that is happening, those are questions for the Government and the Defence Minister," Mitchell said.

"If the Australians choose to take a very hard line against the Chinese, they can do that."

"As a nation, we should be proud of the fact we have always had a very independent foreign policy and defence policy and are always driven by doing what is right - and of course defaulting back to a rules-based order."

Ron Mark has been asked for comment.

New Zealand First, the smaller partner in the Coalition, holds both the Defence and Foreign Affairs portfolio.