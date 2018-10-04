Police have abandoned a pursuit of a fleeing driver in Glenholme this afternoon.
A police media spokeswoman said the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for police on Te Ngae Rd about 2.30pm.
Police followed for a period of time before abandoning the pursuit on Wallace Cres in Glenholme due to the manner of driving.
A member of the public told the Rotorua Daily Post she saw a green Toyota rav4 swerving in and out of traffic on Te Ngae Rd.
Police are making inquiries.