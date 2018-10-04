Kiwirail crews were today at the scene of a derailment which has closed the Hawke's Bay line between Napier and Hastings.

The derailment happened just north of Whakatu on Wednesday afternoon, with at least five carriages carrying containers being dislodged, breaking sleepers and spreading the tracks.

At least three twin-container carriages were off the rails on a bridge over a stream, posing problems for salvage experts as to how to remove them to enable repairs to start.

It's at least the second significant closure in a month on the Hawke's Bay line, the Napier-Wairoa segment of which has been mothballed for several years but has been scheduled to be reopened by the end of the year.

The reopening is aimed at logging trains dealing with the so called wall-of-timber from forests in Northern Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne region to Napier Port.

A railways enthusiasts steam train is also scheduled to run north as far as Napier early next month.