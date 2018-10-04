A 3-year-old boy has a broken leg and bruising to his head and body after being hit by a cyclist in Dunedin.

The incident happened at about 1.50pm yesterday while the boy was playing in Marlow Park, commonly known as the dinosaur park, on John Wilson Ocean Dr.

The boy left the park with his aunt and was standing on the footpath near the toilet block when he was involved in a collision with a bicycle.

The rider failed to stop and did not provide his details.

Dunedin Police are now seeking information regarding the cyclist involved in an incident.

He is said to be caucasian, 30-40 years old, with a slim build. He is about 170cm-175cm tall, with a grey/white beard and was wearing orange/yellow top, orange/brown shorts and white shoes.

He was on a red/orange mountain bike.

The rider had come from the Victoria Rd direction and after the collision rode up John Wilson Ocean Dr.

Police would like to speak to the man involved or anyone who saw him.

They are urged to contact Acting Sergeant Steven Wykes at Dunedin Central police on 03 471 4800, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.