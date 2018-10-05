Drifting fanatic Takeshi Teruya knew exactly what his dream home would look like - so when he bought his first home in Hamilton, he wasted no time in turning his fantasy into reality.

The 37-year-old mechanic built a 130m drifting track at his Horotiu home, and says it has made him "the happiest man" in New Zealand.

But Teruya's wife Yoshie says he did so without her support, and she thinks he's "crazy".

"A few years ago, I attended the Leadfoot Festival in Hahei where the races took place at Kiwi motorsports legend Rod Mirren's driveway," Teruya said.

"That inspired me a lot, so when I came back I started planning on how I can have my own drifting track at my house."

Teruya, originally from Saitama, north of Tokyo in Japan, moved to New Zealand in 2007 as an international student and is a self-professed drift driving fanatic.

Drifting involves intentionally oversteering a car, losing traction, and then controlling it around corners sideways. It was first popularised in Japan, and Teruya competed in drifting competitions there and in New Zealand.

"I loved drifting ever since I learned how to drive," he said.

"It is more than just a hobby, it is my life.

"But land is scarce and very expensive in Japan, and it will be an almost impossible dream to even own a small plot."

Teruya said he chanced upon the Law Crescent property when he was invited to his ex-boss Derek Mitchell's house warming.

"I thought it was a good size to have a drifting track that goes around the house and then my thoughts went wild," he said.

Teruya bought the house and land package for $370,000 in 2013, but was quoted over $40,000 more to have the track.

"That cost too much, so I had to start thinking about how I can do it with my small budget," he said.

He found a recycled asphalt supplier and doing most of the work himself, managed to complete the project for just slightly more than $16,000.

Teruya said he was lucky that the cul-de-sac was home to five other motoring enthusiasts, including Mitchell.

"My neighbours helped a lot in building the drift driveway, especially my ex-boss and another one who is a builder," he said.

Teruya, who drives a Nissan Skyline 370GT, documented the project and shared it on his YouTube channel NZ Drift Life.

"I want to show others that it is not an impossible dream to have your own race track in your backyard," Teruya said.

Neighbour Mitchell said he didn't hesitate to help when he was approached by Teruya.

"In a way, I was the one who encouraged him to go with his dream," Mitchell said.

"He really doesn't drift very often at home, and we really don't mind the noise."

Wife Yoshie however is not a motorsport fan, and said she thought Teruya's plans were crazy when she was first told.

"Who in the right mind builds a race track around your own house?" she said.

"He's a dad, but it seems like he hasn't grown up."

But Yoshie said she had warmed to having the track and home, and admitted that she and their two daughters, Anna, 3, and Sara, 1, used it more than Teruya did.

"It is really good for the kids' scootering and push bikes, so now we don't even have to go to the parks," Yoshie said.