A 17-year old has been handed 100 hours of community work after leading police on a chaotic car chase in July this year.

Jahziah Bartlett appeared for sentencing before Judge Tony Adeane yesterday morning in the Hastings District Court.

He was also sentenced to four months' of community detention, supervision for 12 months, to participate in counselling and education programmers as directed and was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was silent as he stood in the dock wearing a hoodie and cap.

Road cones fly as the youth flies through road works. Photo / File

The teen pleaded guilty to four charges relating to two hours of mayhem resulting in him crashing into the rear of a patrol car.

The officer in the car was knocked out and required hospital treatment, Bartlett also assaulted another officer.

He admitted dangerous driving causing injury, reckless driving, failing to stop for police and assaulting an officer.

Duty solicitor Clint Rickards told Judge Adeane that his client had no previous offending, yet failed to stop for police on the basis that he "panicked and things escalated from there".

He said the police car, which Bartlett crashed into, had pulled out in front of him.

The chaos ends after Bartlett crashes into a police car. Photo / File

"You may have panicked, but immaturity lies at the base of this offending," Judge Adeane replied.

Bartlett also resisted police, but Rickards said this was because his arm was bent backwards while being escorted by officers, which caused him pain.

According to the summary of facts, Bartlett first came to police attention when he was caught driving a vehicle at 103km/h in a 50km/h zone in Hastings.

He failed to stop, forcing police to abandon their pursuit soon afterwards because of the speeds in the city streets, posing danger to both police and members of the public.

At one stage the vehicle "flew over a culvert" as its bumper began to dislodge.

During the ensuing 90 minutes, police received several complaints about the manner in which the vehicle was being driven.

Damage done after Bartlett crashes SUV into a police vehicle. Photo / File

One complainant said the SUV passed two vehicles close to a school crossing in a suburban Raureka.

The chase abruptly ended when the vehicle was driven through roadworks on State Highway 2 between Poukawa and Hastings before it crashed into the police car.

Bartlett will begin his community work later in October.