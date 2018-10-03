A teenager accused of murdering a 20-year-old man whose body was found on a Canterbury lifestyle block has been denied bail.

Heath Eric Morris, 18, denies killing Oliver Johnston, aka Oliver Greene, from Christchurch, between June 23 and June 28 this year.

A trial is scheduled to begin on August 5 next year.

Through defence counsel James Rapley, Morris applied for electronically-monitored bail when he appeared in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

However, after hearing submissions from Rapley and the Crown, Justice Nicholas Davidson denied the application.

Today's submissions in court, and the judge's reasons for declining the application, are suppressed.

Morris was remanded in custody for a pre-trial callover on November 15.

Johnston was found at the rural Woodend Beach property, 20kms north of Christchurch, two days after police were called to the Jelfs Rd property following reports a body was there.