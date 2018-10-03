Seventeen-year old Jehziah Bartlett has been sentenced to home detention and community work after leading police on a chaotic chase through Hastings in June.

Bartlett appeared in Hastings District Court today where four months' community detention was imposed, in addition to 12 months' supervision,1000 hours community service and a driving disqualification for six months.

Earlier he pleaded guilty to four charges relating to two hours of mayhem by careening through roadworks, scattering highway staff and knocking over road markers.

The chase came to an abrupt end when he rammed his SUV into the back of a patrol car.

Advertisement

Jehziah Bartlett was arrested in June after horrific speeding ended in him crashing into a patrol car near Poukawa. Photo File

Police were considering seeking reparation for the patrol car's damage, costing more than $10,000.

The teen admitted to dangerous driving causing injury, reckless driving, failing to stop for police and assaulting an officer.

The teenager first came to police attention when he was clocked driving the vehicle at 103km/h in a 50km zone in Hastings.

He did not stop and police were forced to abandon a pursuit due to their speed in the streets and the dangers to the police and the public.