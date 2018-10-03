Former Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox owes $160,000 to companies after the collapse of her new consultancy business.

The company, which started in late October last year, aimed to build prefabricated homes for the homeless and low-income families.

According to Companies Office records, she appointed liquidators Reynolds & Associates in late August.

The liquidator's report, released mid-last month, said Fox's company was "undercapitalised from the outset".

Contracts the company had been working on "failed to complete" and, as such, it was unable to charge fees and commissions.

In an interview with the Herald last month, Fox estimated she owed close to $160,000 to creditors but said she was determined to pay everyone back.

"I want to be able to clear it, and we're close to being able to do that. I, in no way, want to declare bankruptcy," she said.

"I want to make sure everybody is paid. I'm so sorry this has caused pain and hurt to anybody. I have been trying and trying to make sure we get these bills paid, and will continue to do that."

The report stated that $156,000 is owed to suppliers and $4000 is owed to other non-specified creditors.

Companies owed money include Vodafone, ASB, Fuji Xerox and a number of other smaller companies – including IT and travel businesses.

But how much the Inland Revenue and former employers are owed has not yet been decided, according to the report which said the amount owed was "TBA."

Reynolds & Associates said: "It is not practical at this stage to estimate the time of completion for this liquidation."

They have called for any unsecured creditors – people who are owed money – to contact them "as soon as possible."

Fox ruled out returning to Parliament in 2020, but told the Herald she is eyeing up a run in 2023.

She stepped down as Māori Party co-leader last month almost a year after the party failed to win any seats in the 2017 election.

Fox offered her resignation as co-leader when "we weren't able to hold off liquidation any longer."

"I worked really hard to promote the Māori Party, to keep it relevant, and I don't want the Māori Party brand to be tainted by my personal business affairs, so I thought it was prudent to do that.

"I would have done anything for our party, to stay, but until these affairs are settled I think it's best that I allow the party to continue in their process and I concentrate on these things."