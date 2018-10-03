About 10 tenants who are still living at a Grey Lynn boarding house that was supposed to close this week have been told to leave by this weekend.

St Joseph's Lodge, a former Catholic convent colloquially known as "Hotel California", was found to be breaching health and safety regulations last year and was described by Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly as "the most unsafe place I could think of".

A man died in the lodge in April and his body was not discovered for a week. Another man died there last Saturday.

The owner, Rentyn Turner, is reported to have sold the building for $4.1 million to be renovated for tourist accommodation, and gave tenants notice to leave by 3pm on Tuesday this week.

But he said about 10 tenants were still there today, reportedly because they have nowhere to go.

"They are supposed to be out between now and the weekend."