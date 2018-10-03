About 10 tenants who are still living at a Grey Lynn boarding house that was supposed to close this week have been told to leave by this weekend.

St Joseph's Lodge, a former Catholic convent colloquially known as "Hotel California", was found to be breaching health and safety regulations last year and was described by Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly as "the most unsafe place I could think of".

A man died in the lodge in April and his body was not discovered for a week. Another man died there last Saturday.

The owner, Rentyn Turner, is reported to have sold the building for $4.1 million to be renovated for tourist accommodation, and gave tenants notice to leave by 3pm on Tuesday this week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But he said about 10 tenants were still there today, reportedly because they have nowhere to go.

"They are supposed to be out between now and the weekend."

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Council slams rat-infested 'slum'

10 Mar, 2017 9:17am
3 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Inside the former convent where person suddenly died

30 Sep, 2018 8:32am
16 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Death at infamous 'slum' boarding house

30 Sep, 2018 9:21am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Body found at boarding house in Grey Lynn

16 Apr, 2018 4:40pm
2 minutes to read