State Highway 1 in Whangarei is currently closed after a car crashed into a power pole, bringing power lines down.

Police were called to the scene at 6.10am after reports of a car crashing into a power pole at the intersection of SH1 and Raumanga Valley Rd.

No one was injured in the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the road was blocked at the intersection and traffic was congested in the area.

Advertisement

People were advised to use an alternative route.

UPDATE 7:00AM, #SH1 CLOSED IN WHANGAREI

Cordons are in place on #SH1 (Otaika Rd) at Tarewa Rd & Collingwood Rd. Heavy vehicles will need to use SH14 & SH15 (via Maungatapere) to rejoin SH1: https://t.co/0RvPbadE7S ^TP

https://t.co/HMUD7mfvJY — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 3, 2018

Cordons were in place on SH1 at Tarewa Rd and Collingwood Rd.

Heavy vehicles would need to use SH14 and SH15, by Maungatapere, to rejoin SH1.