A tourist has received a warning from their rental car company after being captured on video overtaking a car and cyclist on a blind corner on the Otago Peninsula.

The Otago Daily Times video, taken on Tuesday, shows the Toyota Estima travelling towards Dunedin along Highcliff Rd when it pulls in behind another car and a cyclist.

The people-mover, belonging to JD Car Rental, tailgates the other vehicle before overtaking it and the cyclist as the group travels around a blind corner.

After seeing the video, a JD Car Rental manager said the driver had received a warning about their driving, but would be allowed to continue their trip.

Advertisement

''We always try to give them a warning at first.''

Otago Peninsula Community Board chairman Paul Pope criticised the driving.

''That overtaking manoeuvre on a blind corner ... just crazy.

''Slow down, have a bit of patience, enjoy the view.''

The board had been discussing the need for signs indicating pull-over areas with the Dunedin City Council, which had taken action, he said.

Council transport group manager Richard Saunders said staff had worked with the board to identify suitable existing pull-off areas along Highcliff Rd.

''Signs for these areas will be installed in the next six to eight weeks and will provide drivers with a heads-up on appropriate places to stop.''

A police spokeswoman said yesterday they had received no complaints about the driver.