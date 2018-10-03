It may be time to get the boat out or pack up the car for a road trip as the mostly fine weather predicted today looks set to continue through to the weekend.

That's good news for most areas aside from the west coast of the South Island as rain, possibly heavy, was predicted to hang over the area for today and tomorrow, MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin said.

"Today a front is making its way up the South Island and will make it midway up the island tonight before moving further north on Friday."

"With that front comes rain, possibly heavy in the west and spreading to some eastern parts of the ranges," Griffin said.

Advertisement

The front was forecast to cross Fiordland and southern Westland bringing heavy rain.

MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Fiordland and the far south of Westland about Mt Aspiring National Park.

The watch is for the possibility of rainfall meeting warning criteria, especially around high areas.

A Watch for the possibility of rain amounts reaching warning criteria about Fiordland and southern Westland during Thursday, especially about higher areas. Mainly targeted at trampers & others heading to these regions. Go to https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU for details. Stay safe.^AB pic.twitter.com/EALBSzzW0N — MetService (@MetService) October 2, 2018

The watch was targetted at trampers and others headed into the region.

There was also a low risk, 20 per cent chance, of thunderstorms in Northland as a trough lay over the region in the morning bringing occasional rain.

"The weather will become a little bit more settled by the weekend, fine for the North Island aside from some isolated showers.

"The South Island will have some rain in the West and by Sunday it will be fine spells with the odd shower."

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said the climate outlook between October and December looked to have drier weather patterns overall which could have an impact on agriculture and increase the impact of fire during this season.

The NZ #climate outlook for Oct-Dec 2018 ❄️ ☀️ 🌬️ 🌵



-Drier weather patterns prevail, overall.

-Dryness could have an agriculture & fire season impact.

-Summer-like warmth is on hold for now.

-El Niño likely to develop - non traditional, weak variety. pic.twitter.com/cGBWUZDCzj — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 3, 2018

Your weather

Whangārei

: Occasional rain developing during the morning, possibly heavy at times, clearing evening. Easterly breezes. High 17C Low 13C

Auckland: Cloudy. A few showers until evening, mostly likely in the afternoon and possibly heavy south of the city. Light winds. High 18C Low 10C

Tauranga: Partly cloudy, chance afternoon shower. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. High 17C Low 9C

Whanganui: Cloudy periods, but longer fine spells in the afternoon. Northwesterlies. High 18C Low 7C

Napier: Fine with high cloud. Light winds with afternoon sea breezes. High 19C Low 6C

Wellington: Partly cloudy. Strong northerlies. High 15C Low 11C

Christchurch: Fine with afternoon high cloud. Northerlies. High 20C Low 8C

Dunedin: High cloud and northwesterlies with chance morning shower, then occasional rain from afternoon with a southerly change. High 15C Low 7C