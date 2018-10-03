Lotto First Division was bagged tonight by an Aucklander who secured $1 million in tonight's live Lotto draw.

Powerball went unstruck during the draw and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will rise to $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and $400,000 will be up for grabs on Saturday night.

The winning First Division ticket was sold at Countdown Takanini in South Auckland.

Advertisement

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Takanini is asked to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet.

Tickets can also be checked online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.

The winning numbers of tonight's draw 1791 were 1, 16, 28, 32, 39 and 40, with a Bonus ball of 27, and a Power Ball of 2. The winning Strike numbers were 39, 1, 28 and 16.