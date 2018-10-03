A Givealittle page has been created to help bring hero Kiwi helicopter pilot Ian Pullen back to New Zealand and his family from Australia.

His family will travel to Australia tomorrow to retrieve his body after he was struck by a car on Saturday morning in Glenridding, around 200km north of Sydney.

The 44-year-old father of three was in Australia helping to fight bush fires.

The Givealittle page Bring Kiwi Chopperman Home has been created to help pay the "unexpected and overwhelming costs related to the incredibly tragic loss".

The page was created today and has already received $4350 from 36 donors, and has an open goal.

The driver of the vehicle which hit Pullen at speed hasn't come forward to identify themselves and local police are investigating.

Pilot Ian Pullen, pictured with wife Vicki, was killed in a hit and run in NSW while in Australia helping with bushfire fighting efforts in the Hunter Region.

The Whanganui Chronicle understands Pullen's wife Vicki, his mother and oldest son, Troy, will travel to Australia tomorrow to retrieve his body.

It's believed Pullen was struck down sometime between 4am and 5.30am on Saturday morning.

New South Wales police released a statement hoping for information that could help track down the driver.

They are also seeking information in relation to a silver hatchback which was seen to pull up alongside the man's body about 5.30am.

A female driver was seen to get out of the vehicle and check on the man before driving away again.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.