A Givealittle page has been set up to support the family of Nadine Tomlinson and three-year-old Angus who died on Sunday after a tractor crash.

The mother of two died alongside her son when the tractor she was driving lost control and slipped into a reservoir on their property in Dunback-Morrison in East Otago on Sunday afternoon.

It was later revealed the accident also claimed the life of their unborn child as well.

The Givealittle page, for husband and father Scott Tomlinson and his surviving son, 18-month-old Sam, had already raised more than $16,500 on the day it was set up.

University friends of Scott and Nadine, who set up the page, said they wanted to do whatever they could to help Scott through this tragedy.

"They will be so dearly missed by everyone who knew them, but mostly their husband and Dad Scott, and Sam, 1, their other son and brother," the page reads.

"The grief and sorrow of the loss of two children and your wife in a moment is incomprehensible for most of us.

"As friends of Scott and Nadine, we wish we could do more to ease Scott's pain. One thing we want to do is take away some of the financial burden and stress and help with funeral and wake expenses, hiring staff if they need - it is very busy on the farm and Nadine did lots of work, childcare, or whatever else Scott and Sam need to help them get through this tragedy.

"Fly high with the angels Nadine, Angus and wee babe. You are so loved and dearly missed."

The water reservoir near Dunback in Otago where mother Nadine Tomlinson and her son Angus were killed in a freak tractor accident on their farm. Photo / Dean Purcell

The page states that funds raised will help with funeral expenses and whatever else Scott and Sam need.

Waihemo ward councillor Jan Wheeler earlier said the deaths were "the worst nightmare and so sad".

"It's sad for the community and sad for the district and the whole of the farming community throughout NZ will be feeling for this family- they are in our prayers," she said.

Emergency services were called to the multi-million dollar sheep and cattle farm on Dunback-Morrisons Rd around 5pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the dive squad recovered the bodies of Tomlinson and her son following the incident.

Scott said his wife was picking up a trailer he had left behind where he was drilling.

When she didn't return he went out looking for her. As soon as he saw the skid marks he know what had happened.

"Words can't actually describe that actual minute of realising what had happened - I knew the tractor was in the water, they were trapped in the cab."

Despite speculation wet grass could have been behind the crash, he said the conditions on the day of the accident were dry. He believes there was something wrong with the tractor.

"It's probably a malfunction," he said.

"It freewheeled quite quickly down the hill. It was pretty obvious when I had checked the other places on the farm where she might have been."

Speaking to the Herald yesterday, it was clear the enormity of the loss was starting to sink in.

"There's a massive hole. I will miss everything about them. Nadine was my rock. She was a massive driver for our business.

"Angus was my best mate, a bubbly three-year-old that was full of life and needed to know what was going on. He was a knowledgeable wee boy who brought joy to everyone around him."

• Go to Help Scott and Sam on Givealittle to donate to the Tomlinson family.