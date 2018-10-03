An Auckland hair salon is demanding parents control their children better as it hikes the cost of kids' cuts in response to screaming and playing brats.

Snot on chairs, ripped magazines, temper tantrums and broken equipment are among the gripes of the Auckland salon.

The owners have now had a gutsful and are increasing the cost of children's cuts to adult prices in response - and even threatening to hike the bill further if customers' kids misbehave.

H A i R salon in Bucklands Beach. Image / Google

H A i R Salon in Bucklands Beach announced on Facebook that a girl's cut and blow wave will now cost $90 and a boy's cut will cost $50, the same price as an adult.

The announcement also asked for parents who bring children along to appointments to consider others and keep control of their kids.

"We have many valued clients that look forward to their time to relax in the salon away from their own children," the Facebook post said.

"We also as hairdressers do not want to be disciplining your children while cutting their hair.

"If you can't and we feel like you are disrespectful, we will increase your bill."

At the salon, children are not allowed to scream, roll around on stools, rip magazines or treat their property as a playground, the announcement said.

"If you have any problems with our rules please call 0800 parent helpline. Thank you," it reads.

Salon owners Ritchyrd and Jess Hirst told the Herald children's haircuts were done with just as much care as for adults - and cleaning up after children took more time and resources.

They saw no problem with covering the extra cost by increasing kids' prices.

"After 24 years of hairdressing our tools have been dropped and broken, scissors chipped magazines ripped, eftpos machine used as a toy.



"Screaming kids flying through the salon on our stools which break the wheels, and smacking into the walls damaging the paintwork, falling headfirst onto the floor. Snot rubbed into our chairs, dirty fingers rubbed into our windows and mirrors and food smeared on the floor,"

That behaviour put their business at risk, they said.

"Health and safety play a big part. We can lose business from valued customers coming to us for a relaxing experience.

"We also find ourselves in an awkward position having to ask the parent or guardian to please sort their child out."

As parents themselves they knew "it can be tough taking children out especially into a professional, mainly adult environment".

The announcement has quickly ignited a spark online, having been shared more than 80 times and receiving more than 420 comments since it was uploaded.

Reactions to the announcement are mixed, with some backing the salon and its stance on children, and others saying it had gone too far.

"I would never let my children be so disrespectful! That is just common sense! I would be so embarrassed! I hope the message works," one commented.

"I think this post refers to the parents and how they control their children. I think this is totally fair enough... good on you guys," said another.

However, others believed the charges were far too expensive for children's haircuts and said the policy was unprofessional.

"Who in their right minds would take their children to this salon... so unprofessional," one said.

"Why bother even doing kids' hair, you clearly don't like them," one asked.

The Hirsts said they were not surprised at some of the negative feedback.

"We are just a hard-working very small salon, yes with our own issues going on in life too, like we all do.

"The comments received have not made any difference. Children are always welcome at our salon the only change is the price. "