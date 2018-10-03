A Nelson man has been sentenced to six years and nine months' imprisonment for the distribution, making, and possession of child sexual abuse imagery.

Jeffery Frank Chadwick, 48, pleaded guilty to 22 charges in the Nelson District Court today.

These included six charges for distribution, 11 charges for making, and five representative charges for possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation files.

The charges pertained to Chadwick having sent six objectionable images to three online users, and made 11 objectionable image files.

He acquired and stored 1300 objectionable image and video files on two laptop computers, three mobile phones and one storage account.

In addition, 2000 deleted objectionable files were recovered from his electronic devices.

Chadwick also has three relevant previous convictions from Queensland, Australia for similar sexual offending against young children.

Department of Internal Affairs director of digital safety, Jolene Armadoros, said child sexual abuse imagery involves real children who are coerced and forced into sexual acts that are recorded by their abusers.

"Law enforcement and social media are proactive in their investigation of this material, and focused in their efforts of removal and bringing to account those who offend," she said.

"We are working hard to ensure that anyone who distributes, makes and possesses objectionable materials of child sexual abuse imagery are caught, prosecuted and sentenced."

The judge granted all additional submissions, including refusal of name suppression for the offender, orders for the offenders' name to be registered on the Child Sex Offender Registration, and orders for name suppression of the victim.

Where to get help:

• If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, contact the Digital Safety team on censorship@dia.govt.nz

• If you are the victim of a child abuse crime, visit the Child Abuse: Directory for information and support or Safe to Talk.

• If you are concerned about your, or someone else's, sexual behaviour, contact organisations such as Safe Network, WellStop and STOP, local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.