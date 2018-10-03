Two Auckland brothers are on trial defending assault charges, including an allegation they were involved in the stabbing of a male patron at Bahama Hut bar.

Kiore Ronaki, 29, and Rocky Ronaki, 30, whose trial began in Tauranga District Court yesterday, have denied a joint charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Logan Abbott.

Kiore Ronaki is also defending charges of assault with intent to injure and assault with a weapon, while his older brother has also denied a further charge of assault.

Crown prosecutor Richard Jenson told the jury the trial centred around "a short episode of violence" which broke out at the Bahama Hut in the early hours of October 1, 2017.

Jenson said during the violent episode a female patron was knocked unconscious by Kiore Ronaki and another had a knife brandished at her when she went to the first victim's aid.

Emotions were high after these two assaults and a brawl broke and during the melee, Abbott was stabbed in the abdomen just below his ribs by Rocky Ronaki, he said.

Jenson said security camera footage showed Rocky Ronaki was still holding the knife in his right hand as he and his brother left the bar.

Abbott told the court he was "pretty intoxicated" and so had little recall of events and only realised he had been stabbed when he saw blood pouring from the wound.

Abbott spent four days in Tauranga Hospital and made a full recovery, the court heard.

Rocky Ronaki's lawyer David Bates put it to Abbott that he had instigated the altercation.

Abbott repeatedly refuted the suggestion but said he "probably" threw a few punches to defend himself.

Crown witness Samuel Williamson, a long-term friend of Abbott's, told the court he saw punches being exchanged between one of the accused and Abbott.

He then saw a knife suddenly skid across the smoking room floor and watched the first man's companion pick it up and plunge into Abbott side, Williamson said.

"I saw the knife go in with my own two eyes," Williamson insisted when challenged by one of the defence lawyers he was mistaken.

The trial continues today.