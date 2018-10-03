Former broadcaster Tony Veitch has traded life behind the microphone for the shores of Bali, announcing on social media his new business venture.

Addressing his Facebook followers earlier this week, Veitch said he had taken on a "major life and career update" and started a retreat called, Vitality Villas.

A former Newstalk ZB host, Veitch got the idea to start the business last year after spending time away in a retreat in Australia.

"That changed my life. I got tools and mechanisms to start eating well, reduce the number of beverages I was drinking and honestly it led me where we are now," he said.

"It's really trying to set up a business here that's going to help people who, like me, have been through a lot when it comes to burnout.

"It's a B & B business as well, it's about helping people find a villa in Bali and helping people discover the Bali we love."

Veitch said media and sport had been his entire life but since he visited Bali he knew it was time for a career change.

He announced he was leaving Newstalk ZB on December 21 last year after hosting Veitch on Sport in the noon-6pm slot on weekends since 2012.

RadioSport host Martin Devlin was announced as Veitch's replacement on Newstalk ZB earlier this year, running a show from 12pm-3pm.