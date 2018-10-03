A new $21 million adventure park proposed for Porirua would have a "very minor" impact on the environment and could even help improve native habitats, an ecologist says.

People are now being invited to make submissions on whether the Porirua Adventure Park should be allowed to be built at the foot of Rangituhi.

The park, planned by Canadian company Select Contracts, would include a chairlift carrying visitors up Rangituhi, with a cafe seating 200 at the bottom and another smaller cafe at the top for visitors who want a view.

Once at the top of the chairlift visitors will have a choice of mountain biking, walking, or running trails, all free to use.

One is expected to pass a large reservoir, which the company says will be a good place for bird spotting and picnicking.

With the project now in the resource consent phase, the Porirua City Council and Department of Conservation are both now looking at whether the development would have a detrimental impact on the natural environment and ecology of the area.

Ecological consultant Paul Blaschke, of Blaschke & Rutherford, carried out an ecological assessment of the area.

"I already knew the area quite well ... so there weren't any huge surprises, but it confirmed the variety of vegetation and the fact that we've got some beautiful forest up there," he said.

Blaschke didn't believe there would be any significant negative effect on the area if the park was developed - "and frankly I wouldn't have agreed to be an ecologist for the project if I thought that that was going to happen".

The impact would be "very, very minor" and there were opportunities to mitigate negative effects as well.

Pest control could be put in place, and more native vegetation could be planted near the top gondola, he said.

"There's a very small lake, it was an old water reservoir for the old Porirua Hospital many years ago. That's going to become a feature of the track network and I think it will become a lovely destination in its own right."

A "scruffy" wetland area near the reservoir would also be "enhanced" to make it more ecologically valuable.

They would also look at connecting two sections of forest to make them one continuous piece of forest land, he said.

"My colleagues and I will draw up a restoration plan as part of the ongoing planning for the work as it goes ahead."

It was Blaschke's hope too that habitats for rare native birds and lizards living in the area could even be improved by restorative and rehabilitative work in the area.

Select Contracts managing director Chris Sutton earlier said they were committed to making sure the development was world class.

"Our aim is to create an amazing family friendly facility that will become a world class destination to add to New Zealand's international offering and to work very closely with the local community to make sure their needs are met with this facility.

"We expect over 100 new jobs will be created to manage the influx of visitors to the city.

"Estimates show around 80,000 local users will visit per annum and a potential economic impact, over five years, of around $40 million coming into the Wellington economy.

"Most tracks will be ridge-riding/walking experiences and no tracks will be built through Porirua Scenic Reserve."

Those interested can head to the DoC and council websites to make submissions.