Three giant new container cranes are soaring above Auckland today after their arrival from China.

The cranes, which stand 82.3 metres tall and weigh 2,100 tonnes, arrived by ship after three weeks of sailing, creating a dramatic sight as they entered the Waitematā Harbour.

Used for lifting containers, the metal structures stand 13.1m taller than the Port's current cranes, and top one of the cities tallest buildings, the HSBC building, by 1.3m.

The machines take out a few New Zealand firsts, being able to lift four containers at once, weighing up to 130 tonnes - when current cranes can lift two, up to 65 tonnes.

Advertisement

They can also be remotely operated, have lashing platforms, and enough solar panels to power the average Kiwi home.

Ports of Auckland spokesperson Matt Ball said the cranes will future-proof Auckland's port against future ship-size increases.

"We need bigger, faster cranes so we can keep up with Auckland's growth. More people in the city means more freight," he said.

The cranes, which stand 82.3 metres tall and weigh 2,100 tonnes, photographed off Browns Bay as they enter Waitematā Harbour. Photo / Doug Sherring

"The ships that bring our goods from overseas are getting bigger, so we need to make sure we can handle them.

"With these new cranes, and the new deep-water berth they will sit on, we'll be able to handle the biggest ships coming to New Zealand."

With a boom length of 70m, the cranes can be viewed from anywhere on the harbour.

The cranes will be moved onto the wharf over the following week and there will then be a five- to six-month commissioning process before they start operating.