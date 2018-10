Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Napier man who has been reported missing.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said 30-year-old Alex James Latimer's white Toyota Corolla was found in Omaranui Rd, Puketapu, Napier on Sunday.

Missing man Alex James Latimer. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information was urged to contact Napier police on 06 831 0700, or confidentially through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.