Aucklanders will see new floating objects in the harbour next week, but it won't be plastic litter.

The Viaduct Harbour will next week receive a new bin that floats in the water and collects waste - the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The Seabin is a floating rubbish bin that is placed in the water and moves with the tide collecting floating rubbish by sucking in water and debris from the surface into a catch bag within the bin.

"We all agree that in a perfect scenario, rubbish wouldn't end up there in the first place, but unfortunately it does and we need to do our bit to help solve the problem" Viaduct Harbour Marina manager John White said.

The Viaduct Harbour Marina had committed to purchasing two Seabins, which would assist in global research into the types and quantities of pollution that is collected in marinas worldwide.

Seabin founder Pete Ceglinski will be in Auckland next week to address Ted X Auckland and would personally install the first bin.