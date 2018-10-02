Got a spare $3300 lying around each week?

That's how much a potential renter would need to shell out for Woodroyd Estate, a 1921 Tudor-style manor overlooking Lower Hutt - currently the most expensive rental in the area by more than $1500.

Often hired out on a short-term basis for weddings and other functions, the owner is hoping to lure in a family to fill the manor's seven bedrooms.

"I think it needs a family," Quinovic Hutt Valley business manager Helen Vance said.

"I think it lends itself to have a large family with teenagers."

A chandelier hangs in the three-storey stairwell. Photo / Supplied

There's plenty of room for it - on top of the seven bedrooms, which includes a sleepout-style room above the garage, there are multiple living and dining areas, two and a half bathrooms, a games room with a bar.

While the property itself is just off State Highway 2 at Kelson, the actual manor is up a 1km winding driveway, and is surrounded by bush.

There are bush walks, waterfalls, and a collection of friendly chooks, though Vance said they could be rehomed if the prospective tenant didn't want them.

Vance wanted to find "the right match" for the house.

The master bedroom, found on the top storey of the manor, has a large wooden bar for the door lock. Photo / Supplied

"It would suit an embassy," she said.

Whoever ended up renting the house could also use it for business, AirBnB, or could hire it out for functions.

The owner currently hires the property out short term, and charges between $2000 and $3500 for weddings depending on the number of guests.

"We bought the place with the intention of living in it then realised we are well-settled in town," said the owner, who is remaining anonymous.

One of Helen Vance's favourite parts of the property is the view and the front lawn. Photo / Supplied

"As a young family, we don't feel living at Woodroyd is a great idea yet - maybe in a few years.

"I have always been in love with Woodroyd. I think it's the most unique home that offers nature and wildlife, privacy, space, living quality and sometimes recreational activities within your own home [or] land."

The owner said the house was well built and exuded quality and style.

The outdoor entertainment area has a barbecue and a water feature. Photo / Supplied

"Any grand home needs a grand garden, and Woodroyd has it. More can be done to the garden and surrounding land to make it more grand.

"It's all there, the only limit is one's own imagination."

Vance said her favourite parts of the property were the view - of the Hutt Valley and part of Wellington Harbour - and the front lawn.

"I think the best part I love is probably the outdoor area with the waterfall flowing and the outdoor barbecue."

Downstairs there is a bar, which can be used for functions. Photo / Supplied

Inside there are regal leather couches, a stunning chandelier hanging down through the three-storey stairwell, latticed windows, and an old-fashioned wooden bar to lock the master bedroom.

The fireplaces were built with stones from the Hutt River.

The 25.767ha property is home to a couple of cottages too, originally for staff at the manor. They are now rented out.

While the house has stood for nearly a century, it has been insulated and extended.

It is about 15 minutes drive from Wellington City in good traffic.

"I think someone will love it for the same reason we love Woodroyd," the owner said.

The manor was built in 1921 but was renovated, insulated and extended in the 2000s. Photo / Supplied

"The more time you spend in it, the more you will fall in love and realise there's nothing like it."