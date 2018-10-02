An investigation is underway into a bus crossing to the wrong side of the road to get around a pedestrian island in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert.

A posting on the Mt Albert Community Facebook page shows the bus making the dangerous manoeuvre in heavy traffic on New North Rd.

A comment from Janet Tilson said she had seen many near misses from people doing the same thing because of wait times at the lights.

The light phasing at the busy intersection of New North Rd, Mt Albert Rd and Carrington Rd since a $6.5 million upgrade of the town centre has caused long tail backs and copped criticism on the local Facebook page.

A spokesman for Auckland Transport said it was aware of the incident and bus operator NZ Bus is investigating.

"The driver behaviour is completely unacceptable," the spokesman said.

He said AT was not aware of any similar incidents, but if anyone sees them they should contact the transport body to report it.

The Herald is seeking comment from NZ Bus.