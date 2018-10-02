A person has died in Christchurch after taking synthetic cannabis - sparking plans for a crackdown.

Nineteen people in Christchurch have been affected by synthetic cannabis toxicity in the past fortnight according to the Canterbury District Health Board.

Two of those patients remained in intensive care.

The death follows a warning from the District Health Board on September 21.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said it was a matter of life and death - and they were taking the issue seriously.

Nash said Health, Corrections, Customs and Police were working on a number of initiatives and changes were on the way.

"One of them, for example, is taking some of these worst substances out of Psychoactive Substances [Act] and putting them under the Misuse of Drugs [Act].

"It means the police have greater power to go after the people peddling this misery into our communities."

During the first week of September, St John reported attending 23 synthetic-drug-related call-outs across the country - one of those patients was deceased.