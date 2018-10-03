The Gate Pā man, who has denied murdering 58-year-old Lance Wayne Waite in Tauranga earlier this year, is now also facing a raft of drug-dealing charges.

Colin Richard Jeffries-Smith, 26, who appeared in the Tauranga High Court today by audio-visual link from prison faced a further seven methamphetamine and cannabis charges.

The Crown's new charges include possession of methamphetamine for supply, attempting to procure methamphetamine, offering to supply and supplying this drug.

Jeffries-Smith is also charged with selling cannabis, offering to sell cannabis and sell cannabis.

Police alleged the drug offences were committed in Tauranga and Katikati between December 20, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

Jeffries-Smith is set to defend the murder charge at a jury trial in May next year.

His lawyer Russell Boot asked Justice Mathew Downs for more time to discuss the new charges with his client before entering pleas.

Justice Downs further remanded the defendant in custody to next appear in the same court on November 7 when he would be expected to enter pleas to the charges.