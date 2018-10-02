A judge has ordered mental health reports on the man accused of fatally stabbing Upper Hutt man Glen Collins last month.

The 37-year-old, who was charged with murder following the attack on Golders Rd on September 20, had his second appearance in court today - though he did not actually appear.

The matter was heard in the High Court at Wellington, where Justice Simon France ordered reports into the defendant's mental health and whether medical professionals believe he was insane at the time of the alleged offending.

He told those gathered in court that the question of insanity could be decided with the agreement of the Crown prosecutor, or it could go to a jury for consideration.

Advertisement

Justice France did not set a trial date for the man yet.

The defendant last month appeared for the first time on the charge in the Hutt Valley District Court.

At that appearance, he was barefoot and wore a tear-resistant gown.

Due to the issue of the man's ongoing mental health issues, Justice Simon France has extended an interim suppression order.

The defendant will next appear in November.