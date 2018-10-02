Police have named Jason Anthony McDonald of Runanga as the man who died after a car crash in Greymouth.

The 22-year-old died in hospital two days after the crash at Coal Creek on Sunday September 30 on State Highway 6, northeast of Greymouth.

West Coast Police Area Commander Superintendent Mel Aitken said the death was a tragic loss of a young life.

Aitken said his death bought the road toll for the Tasman Policing District to 11 for 2018.

"While this is a reduction from last year, any death is seen as one death too many. Tasman Police are committed to reducing harm on our roads and make every effort to ensure people reach their destination safely."