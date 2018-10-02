The man accused of murdering another man in Pāpāmoa has made his second court appearance in Tauranga High Court today.

The defendant, who has name suppression, appeared before Justice Mathew Downs via audio-visual link from where he was being held in custody.

The identity of his alleged victim, who police say died after an alleged stabbing incident at a Pāpāmoa Beach address, is also suppressed until further order of the court.

Justice Downs further remanded the defendant in custody for another four to six weeks to assess his fitness to plead to the charge.

However, Justice Downs said to progress matters he would also set down a two-week jury trial to begin on October 17 next year.