It will be a fine day for most areas of the country today apart from some low cloud and drizzle about the bottom of the South Island this morning.

"It is a fine day for most areas, we have low cloud and drizzle at the bottom of the South Island, some cloud in Southland, Clutha and Dunedin," said MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula.

"There is also some cloud in the Marlborough and Nelson areas but, apart from that it's fine."

Cloud would burn off for most southern areas in the morning but clouds over Westland and Fiordland would persist through the day.

In the North Island, the weather was also fine, some showers were predicted in Northland this morning but would burn off by afternoon.

There was a chance of showers this evening for Auckland, Kandula said.

Looking ahead, a ridge hanging over New Zealand would move to the east on Thursday, while a front preceded by a strong northwest flow moved northeast over the South Island.

The west coast of the South Island would bear the brunt of rainfall with moderate confidence, 40 per cent chance, that rainfall could meet warning criteria in Fiordland.

Confidence for rain reaching warning criteria in Westland was low.

There was low confidence of northwesterly winds rising to severe gale in exposed parts of Fiordland and Southland on Thursday.

On Friday, the front would weaken as it moved on to the North Island, and a ridge of high pressure builds across the South Island. The ridge then gradually spreads on to the North Island over the weekend.

Heaps of red on the weather map! 🔴 🌵



Over the next several weeks, higher than normal pressure is forecast around NZ, which is forecast to cause below normal rainfall for the time of year 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/FfyW3uMmHH — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 2, 2018

"In contrast, we should see periodic rain events affecting the north and east of the North Island," MetService said.

Your weather

Whangārei: Cloudy periods, chance shower until evening. Light winds and sea breezes. High 18C Low 10C

Auckland: One or two morning showers, then mainly fine. Chance early evening shower. Light winds. High 18C Low 9C

Tauranga: Morning cloud, breaking to a fine afternoon. Light winds and sea breezes. High 18C Low 8C

Whanganui: Cloudy periods, but longer fine spells in the afternoon. Westerly breezes. High 18C Low 9C

Napier: Fine. Light winds and sea breezes. High 17C Low 6C

Wellington: A few morning showers, then becoming fine. Southerlies turn northerly afternoon. High 16C Low 10C

Christchurch: Cloud clearing in the afternoon and becoming fine. Northeasterlies developing morning. High 15C Low 3C

Dunedin: Morning cloud, then fine. Northeasterlies developing morning, turning northwest evening. High 14C Low 8C