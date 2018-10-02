A young man involved in a car crash at Coal Creek in Greymouth on Sunday has died.

The 22-year-old was involved in a single vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon and has since died from his injuries.

West Coast Police Area Commander Superintendent Mel Aitken said the death was a tragic loss of a young life.

"Police's thoughts are with family and friends at this time," she said.

Aitken said his death bought the road toll for the Tasman Policing District to 11 for 2018.

"While this is a reduction from last year, any death is seen as one death too many. Tasman Police are committed to reducing harm on our roads and make every effort to ensure people reach their destination safely."