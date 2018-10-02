Wellington motorists on State Highway 2 are facing lengthy delays after a crash temporarily blocked a southbound lane before the Ngauranga interchange.

Emergency services attended the incident about 4.55pm as traffic was pushed into one lane near the Hutt Rd off-ramp.

Police said initial indications suggested one person had moderate injuries as a result and motorists should expect lengthy delays.

The NZ Transport Agency reported at 5.40pm the crash had been cleared but significant delays remain while congestion clears.

FINAL UPDATE 6:25PM

Congestion from the crash near the Ngauranga interchange has now CLEARED. Tēnā koe mō tōu manawanui (Thank you for your patience). ^RShttps://t.co/NldLpk6Two — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) October 2, 2018

Meanwhile, an earlier crash on the Waipuna bridge in Auckland on the Southern Motorway has resulted in a queue forming for the Southeastern Highway.

Traffic congestion is again heavy through Manukau and at Takanini. Citybound traffic is heavy between Ellerslie and Greenlane.

A crash is blocking lane two on the Harbour Bridge for northbound traffic on the Northern Motorway but congestion is moderate to heavy approaching Northcote Rd.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy approaching the Southern Link southbound and free-flowing northbound.

On the Northwestern Motorway traffic is heavy between the Causeway and Lincoln Rd.