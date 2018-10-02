A lucky couple will be married for free in Kāpiti this month.

Perfect Little Weddings, owned by Frances Thompson and Karolyn McNicol, along with The Hits and Waikanae's Nga Manu Nature Reserve have pulled together an entire giveaway wedding for one couple to be held at the reserve on Friday October 26.

The free wedding idea started when one of Perfect Little Weddings celebrants Karen Simpson-Warren donated her time for styled photographic shoot.

"We had our celebrant so we thought why don't we actually marry a couple," Karolyn said.

"We then had to find suppliers willing to give their time or services free of charge.

"Something that drove us was the thought how nice would it be to marry a deserving couple who have had a tough year, or can't afford to get married because they prioritised raising a family over spending the money on a wedding.

"We are lucky to have a wedding cake from Cake It Forward, who donate cakes to kids with parents in prison among other great causes.

"Raumati Beach florist Carole Hirst is supplying the flowers for the couple and we are very lucky to have the amazing photographic talents of Kirsten Walsh to capture their special day.

"Blue Carrot Catering are supplying the food and Palliser Estate have donated bubbly for the celebrations.

"We even have wedding bands from Pascoes, suit hire from Rembrandt and a wedding gown from Brides on Thorndon.

"We are so lucky these businesses are all so incredibly generous."

Frances said, "It's going to be an incredible day for the winning couple.

"It would be nice to marry a couple from Kāpiti although the competition will be open to everyone in the Wellington region.

"Tune in to The Hits radio station if you or someone you know would like to get married for free."

www.perfectlittleweddings.co.nz