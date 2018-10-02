

Police and locals are preparing to get tough on people who appear to be doing drugs in their cars at Rotorua's Centennial Park.

Jo Corbett, who regularly walks through the picturesque reserve, formerly known as the Rotorua Tree Trust, said people who appeared to be smoking illegal drugs were often seen parked in the area and left behind drug paraphernalia and rubbish.

She said among the items left behind were cans with smoke residue inside, a stainless pot with white residue inside and lighters.

Jo Corbett wants to keep Rotorua's Centennial Park (formerly Tree Trust) beautiful. Photo / Stephen Parker

Police confirmed they had been made aware about increased suspicious behaviour at the park and encouraged locals to call them immediately if they saw it happening.

Corbett said people on drugs in the area was naturally a concern for members of the public but she was more annoyed with the rubbish left behind, including takeaway wrappers, cigarette butts and tissues.

The park, on the slopes of Tihiotonga, consists of an area where people can plant trees and dedicate them to family members or dignitaries. It is maintained by the Rotorua Lakes Council.

Corbett said there were about 10 people who walked there every day who were aware of the issues with some cars, which usually parked in two specific spots.

She said she took the stainless steel pot to the police station but was told DNA would have been destroyed with it being outside.

"The Tree Trust is a nice little quiet haven but I guess for some you can do whatever you need to do and not be disturbed."

She said every day she was removing rubbish from the area but she didn't have the courage to approach the people in the cars herself.

"I take down number plates because it's usually the same cars ... But I don't go too close to them because I'm scared and apparently if you're on drugs you get a bit random."

She urged police to do undercover patrols in the area.

"It's so stunning in there with the daffodils out, the blossoming trees, tui and azaleas all out. It's just such a shame that these people are using it for something illegal and untoward."

Suspicious activity has increased in Rotorua Centennial Park, formerly the Tree Trust. Photo / File

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi said police had recently been made aware of suspicious activity which may be happening at Centennial Park.

"Police take this type of behaviour seriously. However, we rely on members of the public to let us know anything of concern so we can form a picture of what's happening in our communities and deploy our resources accordingly."

Anyone who witnesses any type of suspicious behaviour should phone police immediately, he said.

Garry Page, who had planted a tree in the area to remember his son, said his family regularly went to the area and from time-to-time there was an issue with people in cars.

However, he didn't think it was any worse than any other park or reserve in the Rotorua district.

Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said the council had not received any reports about suspicious behaviour recently.

However, he said there were a few reports of anti-social behaviour at the Kotuku St car park about 18 months ago, which led to a gate being put in and locked at night.

"We encourage anyone who is concerned about suspicious behaviour to contact the police," he said.