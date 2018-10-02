Safety improvements are being made at 11 level crossings in Auckland following a raft of near-misses and deaths on the tracks.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford is today announcing funding to upgrade 11 level crossings in Auckland.

The announcement follows several pedestrian deaths at rail crossings in the past year and 50 near-misses.

Between 2009 and 2017, 11 people have died at level crossings in Auckland. Nationally, there have been 20 pedestrian deaths at level crossings during that same period.

The latest upgrades are being touted by the Government as being particularly important in Auckland where newer, quieter and more frequent trains are to be rolled out in Auckland in coming years.

The quieter trains could also increase the chances of pedestrians and motorists not hearing one approach and increase the chance of an accident.

The roll-out is part of the Governments plan to make 51 level crossings in Auckland safer.

Twyford is outlining the steps that are being taken to prevent further crossing tragedies at Glen Eden train station this morning.

In April last year 16-year-old Keenan Matthes accidentally crossed railway tracks in front of a train at the Metcalfe Rd level crossing in Ranui, West Auckland.

Since his death his parents Presley and Karamea Matthes have been campaigning for all level crossings to be fitted with automatic gates throughout New Zealand. A swing gate was installed at the Rānui station where Keenan was hit in April.

Last month, a person was killed after being struck by a train in West Auckland.

The number of people catching the train is rising with a record 20.3 million trips made on Auckland's trains over the past 12 months - 300,000 more than the year prior.

Fatalities at level crossings in Auckland between January 1, 2008 to December 31, 2017

Fatalities by year

2008 - 1

2009 - 0

2010 - 0

2011 - 0

2012 - 3

2013 - 1

2014 - 0

2015 - 3

2016 - 3

2017 - 1

Source: Auckland Transport