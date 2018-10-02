A convicted killer is back behind bars after failing a drugs test.

Life parolee Melissa Anne Wepa spent 15 years behind bars after killing a friend who dobbed her in to police.

The 44-year-old stabbed Porirua woman Caroline Gardiner 50 times before dumping her body down a bank.

Nine months into her life sentence, Wepa - who had affiliations to the Mongrel Mob and Deadly F***ing Bitches gangs - was also charged after nearly biting off another inmate's nipple during a fight

In 2005, she escaped from prison with another inmate when they used a dummy in their cell beds to fool guards.

Wepa - who has a distinctive lizard tattoo on her face - escaped again while serving a three-month corrective training term at Arohata in the early 90s but was caught nearby.

Now, she has been recalled to prison by the Parole Board after being caught using methamphetamine and Tramadol.

Wepa pleaded guilty at Christchurch District Court today and was convicted and discharged.

She will be seen by the Parole Board again in March next year.