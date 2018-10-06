A former Tauranga woman battling multiple sclerosis is hoping for a miracle as she is set to begin stem cell transplant treatment on the other side of the world.

Amanda Berry, 38, who now lives in Ruakākā near Whangarei with her husband, Chris, and their two children, Noughtin, 4, and Nirvana, 2, and Amanda's 15-year-old daughter, Beorn.

But on Sunday Berry, leaving her family behind, flew to Russia to undergo radical stem cell transplant treatment at the National Pirogove Medical Surgical Centre in Moscow.

She earlier told NZME that she started showing symptoms of the disease in February 2017, and was eventually diagnosed in November last year.

MS is a debilitating disease which attacks the patient's immune system and currently there is no cure.

Desperate to improve her quality of life Berry has opted to have expensive but promising treatment in Russia which is not available in New Zealand.

Chris Berry told the Bay of Plenty Times that some people had gone over in wheelchairs and were now able to walk with the aid of walking sticks.

"If the treatment stops the disease progressing and gives Amanda back some of her quality of life that will be a hugely positive result," he said.

This is the type of transplant where the patient's stem cells are collected, stored in sub-zero temperatures then replanted after high doses of chemotherapy.

The immune system begins to rebuild itself, theoretically with no memory of the MS.

But the treatment isn't cheap and, with flights, insurances and expenses, the estimated cost is nearly $100,000.

Tauranga marriage celebrant Kate Lovell, who has been friends with Berry for 22 years, and helped fundraise to get her to Moscow is anxiously waiting for news.

Lovell said Berry arrived in Moscow on October 2 and she would have immediately needed a barrage of tests before being given the final go-ahead for the treatment.

"Amanda then faces a very scary painful time as the transplant treatment begins and she will need aggressive chemo to help kill all the bad stuff in her immune system," she said.

Once treatment starts Berry will be required to stay in the hospital for four to six weeks and spend at least three months in isolation on her return home, Lovell said.

"It's quite a worrying time for all of us, and, if I didn't have children of my own and could have afforded it, I would have gone with Amand to be there to support her.

"There are risks and no guarantees but we are hearing some amazing success stories, and I'm desperately hoping they will be the same for Amanda," she said.

"For Amanda to not be in constant pain and be able to get down on the floor and play and roll around with her kids like other mothers can do will be a hugely positive outcome."

Lovell said while fundraising efforts to get Amanda to Moscow went well, but, unfortunately, she and Chris had to top up what was raised with a substantial bank loan.

If anyone can help support Amanda through their journey, they can still make a donation via https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/a-miracle-for-amanda



More facts about Multiple Sclerosis:

Estimated just over 4000 people in New Zealand have MS

More common in young adults: Symptoms usually appear between 20 and 50 years

Women affected about three times more often than men

More prevalent among Pakeha than other racial groups

Sufferer's life expectancy shortened by 5 to 10 years.

Source: Multiple Sclerosis NZ