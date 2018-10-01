A Northland company is investigating after one of its cattle trucks flipped north of Auckland spilling cows on to the motorway.

A section of Auckland's Northern Motorway was closed last night after the cattle truck and trailer flipped at the Greville Rd onramp, heading southbound.

Roydons Mamaranui Transport managing director Scott Vallance said there were about 26 cows on board and none had died in the incident.

"They are all OK. They are pretty robust. There were no major injuries, just the odd minor scrape or bruise."

Stock trucks did not roll very often, although drivers needed to be careful, he said.

"Carrying cattle is probably one of the hardest loads."

A police spokesperson said police received a call about 9.25pm that a stock truck had flipped on the motorway.

"It appears a number of cattle are loose," said the spokesperson.

"A section of the motorway is currently closed and diversions are in place while police and animal control work to move the cattle."

A member of the public near the scene told the Herald around 15 cattle had been corralled together in an area fenced off by cordon tape.

It looked as though the cattle were being assessed by animal control and he could not see any dead cattle.