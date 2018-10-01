A loud bang was heard in downtown Auckland before a large blaze broke out at the container wharf this morning, sparking a large firefighting response at the Ports of Auckland.

One person has been taken to Auckland Hospital with moderate burn injuries after a machine used to move containers went up in flames at 10am.

The blaze had broken in a reach stacker, a type of equipment used to lift and move cargo containers, A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Some reported hearing a "loud bang" as the fire broke out, while nearby port workers told the Herald it appeared the windows of the stacker's cab had been blown out during the incident.

Witness Sarah Bowman said she saw a thick plume of smoke rising from the Ports of Auckland just after 10am from her third-floor office on St George's Bay Road.

Others had reported seeing the smoke from as far as Devonport on the North Shore.

A video sent to the Herald showed a vehicle fully ablaze near several containers at the port as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Four fire trucks attended the fire and were still on site at 11am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire had been contained to the reach stacker and nothing else had been at risk, he said.

It was the second incident at the Ports of Auckland recently following the death of Laboom Dyer, 23, who died from injuries sustained when a straddle carrier turned onto its side on August 27.

A straddle carrier is a freight-carrying vehicle that holds its load underneath.

The port was closed for an investigation after the incident and police said WorkSafe was investigating.

A police spokesperson said Dyer's family wanted the public to know that his organs were used to help save the lives of six people.